U.S. Army Spc. Trevor Lock, a military police officer with the 105th Military Police Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion, 153rd Troop Command Brigade, participates in the medical lanes during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, New York, Mar. 26, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Maximilian Boudreaux)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 19:24
|Photo ID:
|9600591
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-SP788-8944
|Resolution:
|6576x4384
|Size:
|8.92 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four [Image 35 of 35], by SPC Maximillian Boudreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.