New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four

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U.S. Army Spc. Trevor Lock, a military police officer with the 105th Military Police Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion, 153rd Troop Command Brigade, participates in the medical lanes during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, New York, Mar. 26, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Maximilian Boudreaux)