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    Innovation secures EA&M Warfighting Acquisition Awards recognition [Image 6 of 6]

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    Innovation secures EA&amp;M Warfighting Acquisition Awards recognition

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Leadership from the Defense Contract Management Agency’s Enterprise Analytics and Modernization Directorate pose with the Workforce Development Innovation Award at the 2025 Warfighting Acquisition Awards, March 19, Fort Belvoir, Va. The directorate won the honor following an announcement by the Honorable Michael Duffey, Under Secretary of War for acquisition and sustainment, Feb. 6, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 18:41
    Photo ID: 9600522
    VIRIN: 260319-D-D0449-1001
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
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    Warfighting acquisition Awards
    Enterprise Analytics and Modernization

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