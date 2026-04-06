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Leadership from the Defense Contract Management Agency’s Enterprise Analytics and Modernization Directorate pose with the Workforce Development Innovation Award at the 2025 Warfighting Acquisition Awards, March 19, Fort Belvoir, Va. The directorate won the honor following an announcement by the Honorable Michael Duffey, Under Secretary of War for acquisition and sustainment, Feb. 6, 2026.