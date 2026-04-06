Innovation secures EA&M Warfighting Acquisition Awards recognition

Courtesy Photo | Leadership from the Defense Contract Management Agency’s Enterprise Analytics and Modernization Directorate pose with the Workforce Development Innovation Award at the 2025 Warfighting Acquisition Awards, March 19, Fort Belvoir, Va. The directorate won the honor following an announcement by the Honorable Michael Duffey, Under Secretary of War for acquisition and sustainment, Feb. 6, 2026. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Contract Management Agency’s Enterprise Analytics and Modernization Directorate won the Workforce Development Innovation Award at the 2025 Warfighting Acquisition Awards, following an announcement by the Honorable Michael Duffey, Under Secretary of War for acquisition and sustainment, Feb. 6.

The award citation highlighted EA&M for “having revolutionized workforce effectiveness by spearheading a comprehensive modernization of critical acquisition tools and processes, driving enhanced operational effectiveness while empowering data-driven decisions.”

The award is a profound and significant achievement, the honor being the Department of War’s way of identifying and celebrating the best in talent management and innovation, said Eric Palmer, acting executive director, EA&M.

“To know that our efforts to equip our workforce and deliver superior capabilities to the warfighter have placed us in that category is the ultimate validation of our team's hard work and dedication,” Palmer said. “It’s a powerful message to every member of our team that their commitment to excellence is seen, valued, and celebrated at the very highest levels.”

The bar set by the undersecretary of war is exceptionally high and forces you to think beyond just day-to-day successes, Palmer said. Based on the criteria, it's not enough to simply have a good year.

“The nomination process focuses on three key areas: first, the specific, tangible innovations you've brought to life; second, the real-world value those innovations provide to your own organization and mission; and finally, how your work contributes to improving the entire DOW acquisition community,” Palmer explained. “It’s a comprehensive look that ensures only the most impactful and forward-thinking teams are recognized.”

The determining factor was the directorate’s ability to tell its story on their list of achievements, the sum of their efforts setting them apart, Palmer said.

“It wasn't just one project, but a wave of modernization across our entire directorate – from our enterprise-level data sharing on Advana to the fundamental transformation of our eTools,” he said. “This collective effort demonstrated a deep and sustained commitment to innovation that I believe resonated with the judges. It was a testament to every single person on our team who contributed to building that culture of continuous improvement."

Palmer said no singular innovation stood out in the list of achievements by EA&M – instead it was the combined impact of each that contributed to the win.

“It’s been the realization on the part of our customers, up to the highest levels, of how valuable DCMA is because of the vast amount of acquisition knowledge and data we possess,” Palmer said. “It was about breaking down organizational silos and empowering the entire acquisition community with the data needed for better, faster decision-making. It truly represents the spirit of collaboration and enterprise-level thinking that this award recognizes.”

While this was a directorate-wide effort, the nomination allowed EA&M to formally recognize five key groups who were instrumental in leading these initiatives, Palmer said.

“For the Advana integration, the vision and technical leadership were critical. On the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment and eTools front, our project managers and technical experts worked miracles. The architects behind the Major End Item app modernization and our new SharePoint sites were also key,” he said. “However, I want to emphasize that behind each of those names stands a whole team of dedicated professionals who made their success possible. We will be sure to celebrate every contributor.”

The win is the embodiment of a group effort, Palmer said, people at every level stepped up, brought their best ideas to the table, and worked tirelessly to see these complex projects through.

“None of this would have been possible without the seamless collaboration between our divisions, centers, groups and the dedication of countless individuals,” Palmer said. “The entire EA&M leadership team and I are immensely proud, not just of the result, but the way we achieved it – with a shared vision and a deep sense of commitment to one another and our mission. This award belongs to every single member of the directorate.” Palmer said EA&M will continue to push the limits of innovation, always placing the mission first.

“We’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing, which is listening to what our customers need – both internal to DCMA and external – and then empowering our people to find solutions,” Palmer said. “EA&M is blessed with a workforce abundant in technical expertise, creativity and motivation; I‘m confident they will keep delivering great things.”