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    Director highlights DCMA strengths, acquisition transition in first SoCal visit [Image 4 of 6]

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    Director highlights DCMA strengths, acquisition transition in first SoCal visit

    CARSON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Luis Delgadillo 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Navy Vice Adm. Stephen Tedford, director of the Defense Contract Management Agency, speaks with DCMA employees during a townhall event at DCMA Southern California’s headquarters in Carson, Calif., March 6, 2026. (DCMA photo by Luis Delgadillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 18:41
    Photo ID: 9600519
    VIRIN: 260305-D-RR687-1051
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: CARSON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: CARSON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Director highlights DCMA strengths, acquisition transition in first SoCal visit [Image 6 of 6], by Luis Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    employee engagement
    Southern California

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