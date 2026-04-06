Date Taken: 03.05.2026 Date Posted: 04.06.2026 18:41 Photo ID: 9600519 VIRIN: 260305-D-RR687-1051 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 3.7 MB Location: CARSON, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: CARSON, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, Director highlights DCMA strengths, acquisition transition in first SoCal visit [Image 6 of 6], by Luis Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.