Navy Vice Adm. Stephen Tedford, director of the Defense Contract Management Agency, speaks with DCMA employees during a townhall event at DCMA Southern California’s headquarters in Carson, Calif., March 6, 2026. (DCMA photo by Luis Delgadillo)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 18:41
|Photo ID:
|9600519
|VIRIN:
|260305-D-RR687-1051
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|CARSON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|CARSON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Director highlights DCMA strengths, acquisition transition in first SoCal visit [Image 6 of 6], by Luis Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.