AIMO San Antonio team builds unit cohesion for critical mission

Members of Defense Contract Management Agency’s Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations San Antonio team wear Hawaiian shirts and participate in other unit-wide efforts to build unit cohesion. From left to right: Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Burkey, government ground representative; Johnathan Widmer, Contract Safety manager; Army Lt. Cameron Ellis, F/A-18 Hornet Weapons System officer and government flight representative; Navy Chief Petty Officer Jared Johnston, government ground representative; Air Force Maj. Christina O’Neill, government flight representative; Miguel Martinez, quality assurance specialist; Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Mike Tedesco, government ground representative; Navy Lt. Cmdr. John Goodrich, F/A-18 Hornet functional check flight pilot and government flight representative; and Sonny Gomez, government flight representative.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 18:42
|Photo ID:
|9600509
|VIRIN:
|251205-D-RD565-1001
|Resolution:
|640x456
|Size:
|150.48 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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