(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AIMO San Antonio team builds unit cohesion for critical mission [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AIMO San Antonio team builds unit cohesion for critical mission

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Debra Watts 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Members of Defense Contract Management Agency’s Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations San Antonio team wear Hawaiian shirts and participate in other unit-wide efforts to build unit cohesion. From left to right: Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Burkey, government ground representative; Johnathan Widmer, Contract Safety manager; Army Lt. Cameron Ellis, F/A-18 Hornet Weapons System officer and government flight representative; Navy Chief Petty Officer Jared Johnston, government ground representative; Air Force Maj. Christina O’Neill, government flight representative; Miguel Martinez, quality assurance specialist; Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Mike Tedesco, government ground representative; Navy Lt. Cmdr. John Goodrich, F/A-18 Hornet functional check flight pilot and government flight representative; and Sonny Gomez, government flight representative.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 18:42
    Photo ID: 9600509
    VIRIN: 251205-D-RD565-1001
    Resolution: 640x456
    Size: 150.48 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIMO San Antonio team builds unit cohesion for critical mission [Image 6 of 6], by Debra Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACO earns historical award for logistical solutions, warfighter
    AIMO San Antonio team builds unit cohesion for critical mission
    DCMA strengthens oversight at War Department symposium
    Director highlights DCMA strengths, acquisition transition in first SoCal visit
    My DCMA Deployment: Cheryl Rox, contract administrator
    Innovation secures EA&amp;M Warfighting Acquisition Awards recognition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviation
    AIMO San Antonio
    Aviation Program Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery