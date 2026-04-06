AIMO San Antonio team builds unit cohesion for critical mission

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Members of Defense Contract Management Agency’s Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations San Antonio team wear Hawaiian shirts and participate in other unit-wide efforts to build unit cohesion. From left to right: Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Burkey, government ground representative; Johnathan Widmer, Contract Safety manager; Army Lt. Cameron Ellis, F/A-18 Hornet Weapons System officer and government flight representative; Navy Chief Petty Officer Jared Johnston, government ground representative; Air Force Maj. Christina O’Neill, government flight representative; Miguel Martinez, quality assurance specialist; Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Mike Tedesco, government ground representative; Navy Lt. Cmdr. John Goodrich, F/A-18 Hornet functional check flight pilot and government flight representative; and Sonny Gomez, government flight representative.