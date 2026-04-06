ACO earns historical award for logistical solutions, warfighter

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Air Force Capt. Daniel White, an administrative contracting officer assigned to DCMA’s Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations San Antonio office poses for a photo in an undisclosed location Dec. 3, 2024, during his deployment to the Middle East in support of Special Operations Command Central in the Central Command area of responsibility. The Air Force recognized White’s contracting acumen with a 2025 Staff Sgt. Ronald L. King Outstanding Contingency Contracting Officer Award Jan. 8. (Army photo by Capt Kenny Zheng)