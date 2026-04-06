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    ACO earns historical award for logistical solutions, warfighter [Image 1 of 6]

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    ACO earns historical award for logistical solutions, warfighter

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Air Force Capt. Daniel White, an administrative contracting officer assigned to DCMA’s Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations San Antonio office poses for a photo in an undisclosed location Dec. 3, 2024, during his deployment to the Middle East in support of Special Operations Command Central in the Central Command area of responsibility. The Air Force recognized White’s contracting acumen with a 2025 Staff Sgt. Ronald L. King Outstanding Contingency Contracting Officer Award Jan. 8. (Army photo by Capt Kenny Zheng)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 18:42
    Photo ID: 9600508
    VIRIN: 241203-D-D0449-2001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 751.71 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    GALLERY

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    SOCCENT
    DCMA AIMO
    CENTCOM

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