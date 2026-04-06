DCMA strengthens oversight at War Department symposium

Walt Eady (center) executive director, Technical Directorate, Defense Contract Management Agency, answers an audience members question during a distinguished visitor panel during the opening day of the International Explosives Safety Summit at the Phoenix Convention Center, Jan. 21, 2026. (
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 18:41
|Photo ID:
|9600511
|VIRIN:
|260121-D-EK137-1001
|Resolution:
|5548x3682
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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