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    DCMA strengthens oversight at War Department symposium [Image 3 of 6]

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    DCMA strengthens oversight at War Department symposium

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Walt Eady (center) executive director, Technical Directorate, Defense Contract Management Agency, answers an audience members question during a distinguished visitor panel during the opening day of the International Explosives Safety Summit at the Phoenix Convention Center, Jan. 21, 2026. (

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    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 18:41
    Photo ID: 9600511
    VIRIN: 260121-D-EK137-1001
    Resolution: 5548x3682
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Hometown: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DCMA strengthens oversight at War Department symposium [Image 6 of 6], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Technical Directorate
    War Department symposium
    Safety Summit and Exposition

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