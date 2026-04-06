DCMA strengthens oversight at War Department symposium

Photo By Alun Thomas | Walt Eady (center) executive director, Technical Directorate, Defense Contract Management Agency, answers an audience members question during a distinguished visitor panel during the opening day of the International Explosives Safety Summit at the Phoenix Convention Center, Jan. 21, 2026. ( see less | View Image Page

PHOENIX–The Defense Contract Management Agency sharpened its oversight of the nation’s munitions enterprise during the Department of War Maintenance Symposium, where leaders pressed for faster production without sacrificingsafety.

Eighteen DCMA Safety Center professionals attended the International Explosives Safety Summit and Exposition, held Jan. 19-23 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, as part of the broaderDOWMaintenance Symposium. More than 2,300 maintainers and logisticians from across the military, government,industryand academia gathered under the themeAdvancing Readiness to Exploit the Logistics Deterrent Effect.

War Departmentleaderscalledfor increased lethality delivered with speed, strict safetystandardsand reduced life cycle costs. Speakers emphasized that adversaries target not only warfighters butalso the domesticlogisticsand industrial base that sustains them.

“DCMA’s participation during the symposium focusedon explosives safety, a core mission area that directly supports the Defense Industrial Base and ensures contractors meet federal safety requirements while accelerating production,” saidWalt Eady,executive director of DCMA’sTechnical Directorate.

Eadyserved as a board member for DCMA, addressingregulatory reform, riskmanagementand the need to embed explosives safety into strategic decision-making during anExplosives Safety Board panelwithrepresentatives from the military departments.Discussions centered on how to reduce administrative burdens without weakening safeguards.

“The Contract Safety team is doing everything possible to ensure explosivescontractors are building safety into every production process,” saidMikeTluchowski,directorofContract Safety.“We helpstreamline acquisition regulations to reduce compliance burden whileimprovingexplosives safety.”

Summit briefers highlighted a newDOWExplosives Safety Board-approved portable storagesolution–theARMAG 3-Bar Earth Covered Magazine–designedto safely store up to 50,000 pounds net explosives weight of Hazard Division 1.1, whichclassifies materialsas explosives that would instantaneously detonateif handled incorrectly.

“The prefabricated structure allows reduced separation distances and rapid installation, giving contractors a compliant optionandexpandedmunitions capacity,” said Mark West,SpecialProgramssafetymanager.“For DCMA specialists, the approval provides a vetted solution they can reference during contractor oversight to ensure safe production.”

Another high-interest session covered the updated Explosives Testing Users Group standard for in-process hazard classification, ETUG-GS01-25, or situation-specific explosives. The revisedmethodologyintroduces more precise, situation-specific explosives classification tools that apply across research, manufacturing,assemblyand demilitarization activities.

“Improved in-process hazard classification provides the contractormoreoptions through production andshipping ultimatelyprovidingthe government and the warfighter animprovedproduct at abetter price,” said Richard Rexin,Contract Safety’sAmmunition andExplosivesprogrammanager.

Attendees also examined emerging challenges, including lithium battery-powered munitions and their storage and transport considerations. Presenters reviewed compatibility group assignments, regulatory implications and risk management strategies tied to evolving technologies.

Melissa Seitz,Contract Safety Northeast’sdivisionchiefsaid,“battery safety isone of the biggest challenges facing the explosives DIB.”

Beyond technical updates, participants repeatedly emphasized the importance of speed. Multiple speakers stressed that thedepartmentmust shorten the timeline fromidentifyingmilitary need to delivering full-rate production, while adversaries develop capabilities aimed at disrupting U.S.logisticsinfrastructure. “Innovation within the Defense Industrial Base increasingly outpaces government processes, particularly in artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing,”said Steve Eades,ContractSafety West Divisionchief.

Artificial intelligenceemergedas a cross-cutting theme throughout the symposium. Leaders underscored thedepartment’s intent to integrate AI into decision support, datamanagementandlogisticsoperations. At the same time, some attendees raised concerns about the need for structured training to ensure responsible and effective implementation.

“It’simportant that we keep up this pace with contractors who might be moving faster through AI andother advanced production methods and ensure we do itsafely,” said Aaron Brouse,Contract Safety, West Division specialist.

Participants described the opportunity to exchange lessons learned, discuss protective construction methodologies and review blast modeling tools as critical tomaintainingtechnicalproficiency. “This networking and face-to-face engagement proved valuable,” MaryannHorwhat,Contract Safety,NortheastDivisionlead.“Our team met with contractors, service representatives and industry subject matter experts, strengthening relationships that support contract oversight and compliance efforts nationwide.”

Throughout the week, leaders reinforced a central message: explosives safety must serve as a strategic enabler, not a bureaucratic obstacle. As thedepartmentpushes to increase munitions production at speed and scale, DCMA’s contract safety workforce plays a pivotal role in preserving the industrial base, reducingriskand ensuring contractors meet the standards that protect both people and mission.

“By aligning updated technical guidance, approved storage innovations and strengthened partnerships,our team returnedfrom the summit better positioned to oversee a safer, more agile munitions enterprise that supports national defense priorities,” saidEady.“TheSafety Center’sgoal isproactive safety.Therefore, it is our responsibility to proactively promote safetyregardless of location. A moment of inattention canimpactthe rest of our lives, soit’simperative we never take safety for granted.”