ACO earns historical award for logistical solutions, warfighter support

Courtesy Photo | Air Force Capt. Daniel White, an administrative contracting officer assigned to DCMA’s Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations San Antonio office poses for a photo in an undisclosed location Dec. 3, 2024, during his deployment to the Middle East in support of Special Operations Command Central in the Central Command area of responsibility. The Air Force recognized White’s contracting acumen with a 2025 Staff Sgt. Ronald L. King Outstanding Contingency Contracting Officer Award Jan. 8. (Army photo by Capt Kenny Zheng) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – A Defense Contract Management Agency administrative contracting officer here earned a 2025 Staff Sgt. Ronald L. King Outstanding Contingency Contracting Officer Award Jan. 8.

Air Force Capt. Daniel White, an ACO assigned to DCMA’s Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations San Antonio contracting office, received recognition for his commitment to mission success and warfighter support. The award’s namesake, Staff Sgt. King, served as an Air Force contracts specialist who was killed, along with 18 others, in the Khobar Towers attack in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, June 25, 1996.

According to Air Force Col. Joann Kenneally, DCMA AIMO San Antonio commander, White’s deployed service, in support of Special Operations Command Central, demonstrated his dedication to supporting warfighters and showcased his acute problem-solving ability.

In his role supporting SOCCENT, White served as the operational contract support integration cell chief from October 2024 to September 2025. He and his team of five seasoned contracting professionals managed the command’s largest contracting portfolio.

In a role normally filled by a lieutenant colonel, Kenneally said White displayed remarkable leadership, unwavering dedication, and commitment to the well-being of his fellow service members. In one example, White spearheaded the short-notice evacuation of two critical SOCCENT operating locations within the Central Command area of responsibility.

“Facing imminent threats of targeted attacks, he coordinated a complex operation of ensuring the swift and safe relocation of over 300 American personnel within an astounding four hours of initial notification,” said Kenneally. While navigating potential threats, White and his team successfully managed 11 basic life support contracts, 12 non-tactical vehicle contracts for 252 vehicles, 19 field service representative contracts for 97 contractors, and 75 supply and service contracts valued in excess of $157 million.

They managed critical tasks and worked to eliminate potential vulnerabilities while maintaining operational requirements and limiting warfighter exposure to attack. After identifying a potential efficiency, White prepared a strong justification for a “stay” of the Competition in Contracting Act. The act normally requires full and open competition for government contracts, but it also provides contracting officers with opportunities to seek exceptions in special circumstances.

The justification, approved by the commanding general of Army Contracting Command, expedited the contract award. White’s efforts enabled the installation of 128 bunker doors that would protect servicemembers in Iraq and Syria.

“His teams' efforts ensured zero lapses in support of 3,400 special operations forces members across Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Central and South Asian States,” said Kenneally.

In his message announcing White and the other 45 awardees, Air Force Brig. Gen. Lance French, who serves as the deputy assistant secretary for contracting with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, said the ability of the service to streamline the acquisition timeline was more critical than ever.

In his memo, French said awardees are eligible to wear the Air Force Recognition Ribbon, now known as the Air and Space Recognition Ribbon.

According to the Air Force, the ribbon is intended to recognize awards, which cannot otherwise be displayed on a military uniform and is typically presented in combination with an Air Force or Space Force level annual award. “This year’s 315 nominations are a powerful demonstration of our mission-focused business leaders in action,” said French. “They are cutting through bureaucracy, applying sound business judgement, and harnessing innovation to deliver capabilities to the warfighter at mission speed.”