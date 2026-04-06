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    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure [Image 8 of 8]

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    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    A steel beam is raised to the top of the structure during the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center "Topping Out" event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 2, 2026. The 100,000-square-foot center is a statewide collaboration with Mississippi State University and Keesler Air Force Base, and serves as the headquarters for the Mississippi Cyber initiative, offering training, research, and secure office space. The event commemorated the completion of the structure of the $50 million building with the raising of the final steel beam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 16:48
    Photo ID: 9600393
    VIRIN: 260402-F-BD983-1348
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure
    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure
    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure
    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure
    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure
    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure
    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure
    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure

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