Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure

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U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, signs a steel beam during the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center "Topping Out" event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 2, 2026. The event included the raising of the final steel beam for the $50 million construction project, which commemorated the completion of the structure. The 100,000-square-foot center is a statewide collaboration with Mississippi State University and Keesler Air Force Base and serves as the headquarters for the Mississippi Cyber initiative, offering training, research, and secure office space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)