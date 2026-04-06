Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure

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Scott Willard, Mississippi State University Research and Economic Development vice president, delivers remarks during the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center "Topping Out" event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 2, 2026. The 100,000-square-foot center is a statewide collaboration with Mississippi State University and Keesler Air Force Base and serves as the headquarters for the Mississippi Cyber initiative, offering training, research, and secure office space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)