Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure

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Construction workers pose for a group photo from behind a steel beam during the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center "Topping Out" event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 2, 2026. The 100,000 square-foot center is a statewide collaboration with Mississippi State University and Keesler Air Force Base, and serves as the headquarters for the Mississippi Cyber initiative, offering training, research, and secure office space. Participants signed the final steel beam raised commemorating the completion of the structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)