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    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure [Image 7 of 8]

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    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    Scott Willard, Mississippi State University Research and Economic Development vice president, delivers remarks during the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center "Topping Out" event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 2, 2026. The 100,000 square-foot center is a statewide collaboration with Mississippi State University and Keesler AFB, and serves as the headquarters for the Mississippi Cyber initiative, offering training, research, and secure office space. Key personnel and contractors signed the final steel beam that was raised commemorating the completion of the structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 16:48
    Photo ID: 9600392
    VIRIN: 260402-F-BD983-1279
    Resolution: 5440x3480
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure
    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure
    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure
    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure
    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure
    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure
    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure
    Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure

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