Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Scott Willard, Mississippi State University Research and Economic Development vice president, delivers remarks during the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center "Topping Out" event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 2, 2026. The 100,000 square-foot center is a statewide collaboration with Mississippi State University and Keesler AFB, and serves as the headquarters for the Mississippi Cyber initiative, offering training, research, and secure office space. Key personnel and contractors signed the final steel beam that was raised commemorating the completion of the structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)