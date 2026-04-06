Final steel beam raised on Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center structure

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A signed steel beam is on display during the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center "Topping Out" event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 2, 2026. The 100,000-square-foot center is a statewide collaboration with Mississippi State University and Keesler Air Force Base, and serves as the headquarters for the Mississippi Cyber initiative, offering training, research, and secure office space. The event commemorated the completion of the structure of the $50 million building with the raising of the final steel beam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)