The ashes of Brig. Gen. Clarence “Bud” Anderson are seen after his interment at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., March 30, 2026. Anderson, a WWII triple-ace fighter pilot, died May 17, 2024 at the age of 102. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 07:14
|Photo ID:
|9591433
|VIRIN:
|260330-F-LE393-1413
|Resolution:
|5873x3915
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment [Image 19 of 19], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.