CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment

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A section marker is seen after the interment of Brig. Gen. Clarence “Bud” Anderson at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., March 30, 2026. Anderson, a WWII triple-ace fighter pilot, died May 17, 2024 at the age of 102. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)