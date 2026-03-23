CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment

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Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, left, marches behind the casket of Brig. Gen. Clarence “Bud” Anderson during his interment at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., March 30, 2026. Anderson, a WWII triple-ace fighter pilot, died May 17, 2024 at the age of 102. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)