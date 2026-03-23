Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, left, marches behind the casket of Brig. Gen. Clarence “Bud” Anderson during his interment at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., March 30, 2026. Anderson, a WWII triple-ace fighter pilot, died May 17, 2024 at the age of 102. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 07:13
|Photo ID:
|9591418
|VIRIN:
|260330-F-LE393-1083
|Resolution:
|5406x3604
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment [Image 19 of 19], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.