CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment

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The Air Force Honor Guard and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, front, salute during the interment of Brig. Gen. Clarence “Bud” Anderson at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., March 30, 2026. Anderson, a WWII triple-ace fighter pilot, died May 17, 2024 at the age of 102. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)