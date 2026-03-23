(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment [Image 12 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    An Air Force Band member plays “Taps” during the interment of Brig. Gen. Clarence “Bud” Anderson at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., March 30, 2026. Anderson, a WWII triple-ace fighter pilot, died May 17, 2024 at the age of 102. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 07:14
    Photo ID: 9591427
    VIRIN: 260330-F-LE393-1309
    Resolution: 5574x3716
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment [Image 19 of 19], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment
    CSAF Wilsbach attends Brig. Gen. Anderson interment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    LE393
    ANC
    Eric R. Dietrich
    WWII
    CSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery