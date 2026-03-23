Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Aigars Klisevics, a Latvian local national that has supported projects in the Baltics since 2019, discusses project features with U.S. Ambassador to Latvia Melissa Argyros and other officials as part of ceremonies celebrating the recent renovations completed at the fire and rescue service’s 8th Division Regional Administration facility in the Riga, Latvia March 31, 2026. Local national employees are the backbone of Europe District’s ability to deliver design and construction projects in countries all across Europe in support of U.S. national interests and regional security.