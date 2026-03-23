Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia

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United States Ambassador to Latvia Melissa Argyros joins U.S. Embassy Chief of the U.S. Military Group Lt. Col. Ross Kastner, Latvia’s Minister of the Interior Rihards Kozlovskis and State Fire and Rescue Service Chief Martinš Baltmanis to cut the ribbon celebrating recent renovations completed at the fire and rescue service’s 8th Division Regional Administration facility in the Riga, Latvia March 31, 2026. The renovation is the latest of several similar projects managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in close coordination with the U.S. Embassy, U.S. European Command and Latvia’s State Fire and Rescue Service over the past several years.