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    Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia [Image 3 of 6]

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    Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia

    RIGA, RIGA, LATVIA

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    United States Ambassador to Latvia Melissa Argyros joins U.S. Embassy Chief of the U.S. Military Group Lt. Col. Ross Kastner, Latvia’s Minister of the Interior Rihards Kozlovskis and State Fire and Rescue Service Chief Martinš Baltmanis to cut the ribbon celebrating recent renovations completed at the fire and rescue service’s 8th Division Regional Administration facility in the Riga, Latvia March 31, 2026. The renovation is the latest of several similar projects managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in close coordination with the U.S. Embassy, U.S. European Command and Latvia’s State Fire and Rescue Service over the past several years.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 06:19
    Photo ID: 9591378
    VIRIN: 260331-A-WZ074-2003
    Resolution: 4808x3210
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: RIGA, RIGA, LV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia
    Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia
    Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia
    Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia
    Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia
    Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia

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    EUCOM
    Latvia
    building partner capacity: Latvia
    USACE

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