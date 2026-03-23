United States Ambassador to Latvia Melissa Argyros speaks about the partnership between the U.S. and Latvia during a ceremony celebrating recent renovations completed the fire and rescue service’s 8th Division Regional Administration facility in the Riga, Latvia March 31, 2026. The renovation is the latest of several similar projects managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in close coordination with the U.S. Embassy, U.S. European Command and Latvia’s State Fire and Rescue Service over the past several years.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 06:19
|Photo ID:
|9591379
|VIRIN:
|260331-A-WZ074-2001
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|RIGA, RIGA, LV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia
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