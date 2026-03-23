Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia

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United States Ambassador to Latvia Melissa Argyros presents a commemorative plaque to Latvia’s State Fire and Rescue Service Chief Martinš Baltmanis during a ceremony celebrating recent renovations completed the fire and rescue service’s 8th Division Regional Administration facility in the Riga, Latvia March 31, 2026. The renovation is the latest of several similar projects managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in close coordination with the U.S. Embassy, U.S. European Command and Latvia’s State Fire and Rescue Service over the past several years.