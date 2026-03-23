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    Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia [Image 5 of 6]

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    Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia

    RIGA, RIGA, LATVIA

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Aigars Klisevics, a Latvian local national that has supported projects in the Baltics since 2019, shows gathered officials recently completed interior renovation features as part of ceremonies celebrating the recent renovations completed at the fire and rescue service’s 8th Division Regional Administration facility in the Riga, Latvia March 31, 2026. Local national employees are the backbone of Europe District’s ability to deliver design and construction projects in countries all across Europe in support of U.S. national interests and regional security.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 06:19
    Photo ID: 9591382
    VIRIN: 260331-A-WZ074-2005
    Resolution: 5642x3766
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: RIGA, RIGA, LV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia
    Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia
    Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia
    Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia
    Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia
    Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia

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    EUCOM
    Latvia
    building partner capacity: Latvia
    USACE

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