Strengthening a Key Ally: Reinforcing Emergency Capacity in Latvia

Photo By Christopher Gardner | United States Ambassador to Latvia Melissa Argyros joins U.S. Embassy Chief of the U.S. Military Group Lt. Col. Ross Kastner, Latvia’s Minister of the Interior Rihards Kozlovskis and State Fire and Rescue Service Chief Martinš Baltmanis to cut the ribbon celebrating recent renovations completed at the fire and rescue service’s 8th Division Regional Administration facility in the Riga, Latvia March 31, 2026. The renovation is the latest of several similar projects managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in close coordination with the U.S. Embassy, U.S. European Command and Latvia’s State Fire and Rescue Service over the past several years. see less | View Image Page

RIGA, Latvia -- The completion of renovations to the State Fire and Rescue Service’s 8th Division Regional Administration facility in the Latvian capital of Riga marks the latest milestone in an ongoing transformation of emergency fire and rescue capabilities across the country.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has partnered with the U.S. Embassy in Latvia, U.S. European Command and Latvia’s State Fire and Rescue Service to renovate 21 fire stations and emergency response related facilities across Latvia since 2010. In addition to fire stations, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has also managed renovations of training facilities and dispatch centers part of a holistic approach to enhancing emergency response capabilities.

"Investments like this strengthen emergency response, improve readiness, and help ensure that first responders have the tools they need to do their jobs,” said U.S. Ambassador to Latvia Melissa Argyros in remarks delivered at the ribbon cutting celebrating the recent renovations in Riga. “That matters not only for Latvia, but for our broader shared security as Allies."

By supporting key public service capabilities like disaster response, the U.S. helps ensure that this NATO Ally positioned along the Eastern Flank is strong, secure, and self-sufficient. Similar efforts have also been underway throughout the Baltics in Estonia and Lithuania in recent years as well.

While every renovation is different, most are primarily focused on updating aging facilities and ensuring the garages and bay doors can accommodate modern emergency response vehicles. This includes fire trucks donated through the European Union over the past several years to replace Latvia’s aging fleet that were incompatible with older fire stations across the country. With these projects they can be properly stored, maintained and last longer because they can be stored in properly fitted garages rather than exposed to the elements. Many projects also include essential improvements to heating, electrical, and lighting systems, ensuring the facilities are fit for a modern, rapid-response force.

In the case of the recently completed administration facility in Riga, the renovations focused mostly on improving shower and locker room facilities, increasing space for equipment maintenance and parking and road improvements to reduce wear and tear on new emergency response vehicles. Projects have been delivered in every corner of Latvia, from reinforcing the most densely populated city in Riga to the farther reaches of the country in areas like Ventspils along the Baltic Sea Daugavpils near the Belarussian border, Aluksne near the Russian border and multiple points between.

The United States, through the U.S. Embassy in Latvia, has also supplied equipment, coordinated cross-training and more over the years to support the broader emergency response improvement effort.

Based on data from Latvia’s equivalent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emergency response times have seen sustained improved over the past 15 years – especially in rural communities throughout country. Latvia’s target response time for rural emergency calls is 25 minutes and in 2010 less than half of calls hit that mark. As recently as 2023, that number had jumped to approximately 85 percent of rural calls meeting that target and continues to trend upward.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently overseeing designs for additional renovations for a fire rescue station in the south Latvian community of Bauska and for the State Emergency Medical Service Garage in Riga.

The improvement of emergency response capabilities is part of a larger effort reinforce stability in the Baltics and coincides with Baltic nations increasing their defense spending amidst uncertainty along NATO’s Eastern Flank.