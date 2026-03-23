Honolulu community celebrates Vietnam Veterans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Veterans place a wreath during a Vietnam Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, March 27, 2026. Vietnam Veterans Day, observed March 29, honors all who served in the Vietnam War and marks the departure of the last U.S. combat troops from South Vietnam in 1973. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)