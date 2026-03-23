Veterans place a wreath during a Vietnam Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, March 27, 2026. Vietnam Veterans Day, observed March 29, honors all who served in the Vietnam War and marks the departure of the last U.S. combat troops from South Vietnam in 1973. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 21:56
|Photo ID:
|9591180
|VIRIN:
|260327-F-NW874-1614
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honolulu community celebrates Vietnam Veterans [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.