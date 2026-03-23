Honolulu community celebrates Vietnam Veterans

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Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, presents a wreath during a Vietnam Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, March 27, 2026. The cemetery, also known as Punchbowl, honors more than 53,000 U.S. military personnel and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)