Honolulu community celebrates Vietnam Veterans

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U.S. Air Force Col. Garret Fisher, 15th Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Haywood, 15th Wing command chief, render a salute during a Vietnam Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, March 27, 2026. The cemetery, also known as Punchbowl, honors more than 53,000 U.S. military personnel and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)