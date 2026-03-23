The Naval ROTC drill team from the University of Hawaii at Mānoa finished their marching performance by holding a pose during a Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, March 27, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 21:56
|Photo ID:
|9591163
|VIRIN:
|260327-F-NW874-1369
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honolulu community celebrates Vietnam Veterans [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.