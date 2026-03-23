Honolulu community celebrates Vietnam Veterans

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Mr. Pat Suenaga, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 858 Oahu, Hawaii president, speaks during a Vietnam Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, March 27, 2026. Vietnam Veterans Day, observed March 29, honors all who served in the Vietnam War and marks the departure of the last U.S. combat troops from South Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)