Community members and visitors stand for the national anthem during a Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, March 27, 2026. The cemetery, also known as Punchbowl, honors more than 53,000 U.S. military personnel and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 21:56
|Photo ID:
|9591139
|VIRIN:
|260327-F-NW874-1143
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.68 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honolulu Community celebrates Vietnam Veterans [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.