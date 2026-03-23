KG26 Press Conference

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, right, Fifth Air Force commander, Japan Air Self-Defense Forces Gen. Takehiro Morita, middle, Chief of Staff, and Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. André Steur, commander, pose for a photo in front of a F-35A Lightning II during Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 (KG26) trilateral exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 27, 2026. The exercise showcased allied integration, increasing effectiveness and supporting a credible, ready force posture in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)