U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, right, Fifth Air Force commander, Japan Air Self-Defense Forces Gen. Takehiro Morita, middle, Chief of Staff, and Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. André Steur, commander, pose for a photo in front of a F-35A Lightning II during Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 (KG26) trilateral exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 27, 2026. The exercise showcased allied integration, increasing effectiveness and supporting a credible, ready force posture in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 02:56
|Photo ID:
|9589461
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-UR015-8103
|Resolution:
|5126x3411
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KG26 Press Conference [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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