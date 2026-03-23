The Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Commodore Marcel ‘Bo’van Egmond, right, combat commander, shows U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander, a Royal Netherland F-35A Lightning II during Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 (KG26) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 27, 2026. The event reflects a commitment to interoperability, enhancing readiness and ensuring a responsive presence across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 02:56
|Photo ID:
|9589457
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-UR015-3092
|Resolution:
|5380x3580
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KG26 Press Conference [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.