KG26 Press Conference

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The Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Commodore Marcel ‘Bo’van Egmond, right, combat commander, shows U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander, a Royal Netherland F-35A Lightning II during Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 (KG26) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 27, 2026. The event reflects a commitment to interoperability, enhancing readiness and ensuring a responsive presence across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)