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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander, addresses the media during the Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 (KG26) press conference at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 27, 2026. The conference highlighted the KG26 exercise and how it reflects a unified commitment to interoperability, increasing readiness and ensuring a capable, responsive presence across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)