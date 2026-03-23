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    KG26 Press Conference [Image 1 of 5]

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    KG26 Press Conference

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander, addresses the media during the Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 (KG26) press conference at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 27, 2026. The conference highlighted the KG26 exercise and how it reflects a unified commitment to interoperability, increasing readiness and ensuring a capable, responsive presence across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 02:56
    Photo ID: 9589458
    VIRIN: 260326-F-UR015-1619
    Resolution: 4947x3291
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, KG26 Press Conference [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kazaguruma Guardian 26

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    TAGS

    F-35
    35th Fighter Wing
    JASDF
    F35A Lightning II
    Indo-Pacific
    Kazaguruma Guardian

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