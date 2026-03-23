U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander, addresses the media during the Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 (KG26) press conference at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 27, 2026. The conference highlighted the KG26 exercise and how it reflects a unified commitment to interoperability, increasing readiness and ensuring a capable, responsive presence across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 02:56
|Photo ID:
|9589458
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-UR015-1619
|Resolution:
|4947x3291
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KG26 Press Conference [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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