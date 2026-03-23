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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, right, Fifth Air Force commander, Japan Air Self-Defense Forces Gen. Takehiro Morita, middle, Chief of Staff, and Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. André Steur, commander, shake hands during the Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 (KG26) press conference at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 27, 2026. The leaders underscored coordinated multinational capabilities, improving readiness and reinforcing a unified approach to deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)