KG26 Press Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen, Japan Air Self-Defense Forces and the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force members pose for a group photo in front of an F-35A Lightning II during Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 (KG26) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 27, 2026. The KG26 trilateral exercise demonstrates the partners’ ability to integrate and operate seamlessly, enhancing collective readiness and reinforcing a shared commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)