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    KG26 Press Conference [Image 4 of 5]

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    KG26 Press Conference

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen, Japan Air Self-Defense Forces and the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force members pose for a group photo in front of an F-35A Lightning II during Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 (KG26) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 27, 2026. The KG26 trilateral exercise demonstrates the partners’ ability to integrate and operate seamlessly, enhancing collective readiness and reinforcing a shared commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 02:56
    Photo ID: 9589460
    VIRIN: 260326-F-UR015-7273
    Resolution: 5953x3961
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, KG26 Press Conference [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kazaguruma Guardian 26

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    Misawa AB
    JASDF
    F35A Lightning II
    Indo-Pacific
    Netherlands
    Kazaguruma Guardian

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