F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

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Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft taxi on the flightline during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The arrival of the fifth-generation aircraft marks a significant step in strengthening the 35th Fighter Wing’s combat capability and forward-based readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Petty Officer Second Class Tyler Bergstrom)