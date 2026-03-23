Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft taxi on the flightline during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The arrival of the fifth-generation aircraft marks a significant step in strengthening the 35th Fighter Wing’s combat capability and forward-based readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Petty Officer Second Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 22:52
|Photo ID:
|9589384
|VIRIN:
|260328-N-YK120-8214
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|5
This work, F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.