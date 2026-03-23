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    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 12 of 15]

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    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft taxi on the flightline during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The arrival of the fifth-generation aircraft marks a significant step in strengthening the 35th Fighter Wing’s combat capability and forward-based readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Petty Officer Second Class Tyler Bergstrom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 22:52
    Photo ID: 9589384
    VIRIN: 260328-N-YK120-8214
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 5

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    This work, F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    Misawa AB; 35th FW; F-35; U.S. Forces Japan; 13th Fighter Squadron; USAF
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

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