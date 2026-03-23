A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II lands during a first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026.1. The permanent stationing of fifth-generation aircraft at Misawa Air Base significantly bolsters regional deterrence, enhancing the wing’s operational readiness to maintain its effectiveness and decisively respond to any contingency on the world stage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Petty Officer Second Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 22:52
|Photo ID:
|9589383
|VIRIN:
|260328-N-YK120-9281
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|5
This work, F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.