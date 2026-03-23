F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II lands during a first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026.1. The permanent stationing of fifth-generation aircraft at Misawa Air Base significantly bolsters regional deterrence, enhancing the wing’s operational readiness to maintain its effectiveness and decisively respond to any contingency on the world stage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Petty Officer Second Class Tyler Bergstrom)