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    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 1 of 15]

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    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II lands during a first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026.1. The permanent stationing of fifth-generation aircraft at Misawa Air Base significantly bolsters regional deterrence, enhancing the wing’s operational readiness to maintain its effectiveness and decisively respond to any contingency on the world stage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Petty Officer Second Class Tyler Bergstrom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 22:52
    Photo ID: 9589381
    VIRIN: 260328-N-YK120-3036
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.48 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 5

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    This work, F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    Misawa AB; 35th FW; F-35; U.S. Forces Japan; 13th Fighter Squadron; USAF
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

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