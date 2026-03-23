U.S. service members and Panamanian partners congratulate each following the culminating event at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, March 26, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 11:07
|Photo ID:
|9588636
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-UJ512-1027
|Resolution:
|6705x4472
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.