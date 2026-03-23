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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile [Image 15 of 22]

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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile

    PANAMA

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Davis, assigned to Army Security Cooperation Group - South, low crawls during the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama culminating event at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, March 26, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 11:07
    Photo ID: 9588629
    VIRIN: 260326-A-UJ512-1019
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile

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    TAGS

    Maneuver Center of Excellence
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Jungle Operations Training Course Panama
    ASCG-S

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