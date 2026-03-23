Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile

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U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Peralta, assigned to 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), low crawls during the culminating event at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, March 26, 2026. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners are expanding their ongoing strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security forces as an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)