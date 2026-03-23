U.S. Army Sgt. Jaden Pringnitz, assigned to 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), low crawls during the culminating event at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, March 26, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 11:07
|Photo ID:
|9588624
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-UJ512-1014
|Resolution:
|5199x3468
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.