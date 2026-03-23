Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile

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U.S. service members and Panamanian partners conduct a ruck march as part of the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama culminating event at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, March 26, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)