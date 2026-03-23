Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Green Mile

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U.S. service members and Panamanian partners low crawl during the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama culminating event at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, March 26, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)