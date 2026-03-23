U.S. Airmen assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron and 13th Fighter Generation Squadron pose for a group photo in front of an F-35A Lightning II during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The F-35A Lightning II is equipped with an advanced sensor suite that provides unparalleled situational awareness. By gathering, fusing, and distributing vast amounts of battlefield information, the platform gives operators a distinct tactical advantage over any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 03:19
|Photo ID:
|9588493
|VIRIN:
|260328-F-EP621-1394
|Resolution:
|7085x4723
|Size:
|6.92 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
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