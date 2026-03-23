F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Guinther, 35th Operations Group commander, delivers a speech in front of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The F-35A Lightning II is equipped with an advanced sensor suite that provides unparalleled situational awareness. By gathering, fusing, and distributing vast amounts of battlefield information, the platform gives operators a distinct tactical advantage over any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)