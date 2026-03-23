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    F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 3 of 7]

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    F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron receives a post flight check during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The arrival of the F-35A enhances Misawa Air Base's ability to rapidly generate combat airpower, advancing the wing's mission to provide lethal and ready forces prepared to defend Japan and ensure peace through strength throughout the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 03:19
    Photo ID: 9588489
    VIRIN: 260328-F-EP621-1236
    Resolution: 6841x4561
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
    F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

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    TAGS

    F-35
    35th Fighter Wing
    USAF
    Misawa AB
    U.S. Forces Japan
    13th Fighter Squadron

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