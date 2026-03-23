A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron receives a post flight check during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The arrival of the F-35A enhances Misawa Air Base's ability to rapidly generate combat airpower, advancing the wing's mission to provide lethal and ready forces prepared to defend Japan and ensure peace through strength throughout the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 03:19
|Photo ID:
|9588489
|VIRIN:
|260328-F-EP621-1236
|Resolution:
|6841x4561
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
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