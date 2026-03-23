F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron taxis out of a hangar during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The arrival of the F-35A enhances Misawa Air Base's ability to rapidly generate combat airpower, advancing the wing's mission to provide lethal and ready forces prepared to defend Japan and ensure peace through strength throughout the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)